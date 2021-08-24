Draya Michele Teases ‘Doses of Draya’ Reality Series With Trailer

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Draya Michele attends 2019 American Influencer Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

It’s been a couple of years since Draya Michele has been on reality television but she is now making a comeback with her own show, Doses of Draya. Draya got her first dose of reality television on Basketball Wives and has been linked to high-profile sports players and has discussed how she was on the receiving end of cruel comments from her castmates.

Doses of Draya will arrive next month on the Zeuss Network and in the teaser trailer, Draya explains why she decided to return to reality television. “I felt like this was a good opportunity to show the other side,” she said.

Watch a clip from the trailer below:

The network states it “will follow Draya as she continues to navigate life in public view, evolve as a brand and business owner, get wild with her girls and live her best life.”

Since her departure from reality television, Draya has become a successful businesswoman. Draya is now the founder of “Mint Swin,” a swimsuit company the actress runs and models for.

Back in 2020, the model talked about her upcoming series per HotNewHipHop, “I’ve been on a pretty incredible journey over the past decade, and I’m grateful to my fans who have been with me through the ups and downs.”

She then explained what having her new show reflects for her personally, “As a woman of color, I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Zeus, a Black-owned streaming service, to share my story, and to let people into my daily life in a way I never really have before.”

Autumn Hawkins is the National Hip-Hop and R&B writer for Beasley Media, currently residing in New Jersey. Prior to working at Beasley Media, she was in broadcast news as an entertainment producer. When she's not impatiently waiting for Beyoncé to drop new music, she is reading, shopping, or planning a vacation.