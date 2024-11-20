Fayetteville’s Original Holiday Lights Event

Get ready for Fayetteville’s most magical holiday tradition—Holiday Lights in the Garden, presented by Cape Fear Valley Health System. This is Fayetteville’s ORIGINAL Holiday Lights event, and it’s bigger, brighter, and more spectacular than ever on select nights from December 6th to the 22nd.

Step into an immersive, walk-through wonderland filled with thousands of twinkling lights and dazzling displays that will transport you into the heart of the season.

But the magic doesn’t stop there! Be sure to meet Santa & The Grinch for festive fun, photos, and maybe even some mischief! Enjoy interactive light displays and animations that bring the garden to life around you. Capture memories at special holiday photo spots—perfect for your next family holiday card. Soak in the sounds of joyful holiday music as you stroll through the lights. Treat yourself to delicious food, seasonal drinks, and shop the festive Vendor Market for unique holiday gifts.

Whether you’re looking to start a new family tradition or celebrate with friends, this event has everything to get you into the holiday spirit. Come see why it’s Fayetteville’s favorite way to kick off the season!

🎄🎅🌟🔥🎁🔥🌟🎅🎄 GET TICKETS HERE

Ticket Information: Please note that ticket prices vary depending on the day and time of the event. Be sure to review all available options carefully to find the best fit for your schedule and budget. Prices may differ for different days or time slots. Plan ahead to make the most of your visit! Your timed entry slot helps control your wait for parking and entry. Once inside the Garden, you may stay as long as you’d like.

This event often sells out—and fast! Pre-purchased tickets are the only way to guarantee your spot for this one-of-a-kind holiday experience. Walk-up tickets may be available, but only if they’re not sold out and they’ll be at a higher price.

Don’t miss out on the magic—secure your tickets now!

Thank you to their Holiday Lights Sponsors!