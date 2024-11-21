Jussie Smollett Conviction Overturned By Supreme Court

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Jussie Smollett attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Jussie Smollett is excited over a victory amid his legal troubles. Smollett was charged with orchestrating a hate crime back in December 2021, but a new ruling by the Supreme Court has overturned his conviction.

Reports state that the Illinois Supreme Court overturned the actor’s conviction on Thursday (Nov. 21). “Today we resolve a question about the State’s responsibility to honor the agreements it makes with defendants,” the court wrote in documents reported by Fox News. “Specifically, we address whether a dismissal of a case by nolle prosequi allows the State to bring a second prosecution when the dismissal was entered as part of an agreement with the defendant and the defendant has performed his part of the bargain. We hold that a second prosecution under these circumstances is a due process violation, and we therefore reverse defendant’s conviction.”

Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Investigation and Overturning

The 42-year-old actor, who is both Black and gay, reported to Chicago police that he was attacked by two men in ski masks as a result of a racial and homophobic attack. Following the report, an investigation later determined that Smollett may have set up the entire attack.

Charges were originally dropped, but then the actor ended up charged with five felony counts and was sentenced to 150 days in county jail. Fox News reports that the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that “the special prosecutor’s decision to retry Smollett on charges violated his rights.”

“Today we resolve a question about the State’s responsibility to honor the agreements it makes with defendants,” Mark Geragos, Smollett’s lawyer, told Fox News. “We hold that a second prosecution under these circumstances is a due process violation, and we therefore reverse defendant’s conviction.”

Now, the Empire actor is getting his conviction overturned and rejoicing in the victory. Smollett has kept somewhat of a low profile the last few years since the incident but continues to post his business ventures on his social media platforms. He has done interviews, been featured in magazines, produced a film, and more since the incident in 2021.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!