Is Cardi B Trolling Fans With Wild New Piercing? ‘Do I Lie?’

Did Cardi B really pierce her butt crack? Well, according to Cardi herself, the answer is yes!

“Soooo …….I got my butt crack pierced,” she revealed on Monday on X.

Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced 🤭 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 27, 2025

Honestly, as someone who’s all about body mods—with 19 piercings myself, minus the extreme ones that just aren’t my vibe—I wasn’t exactly shocked. Cardi’s always been bold with her choices. But when she dropped that news, some fans thought she was trolling. Turns out, she wasn’t. She even came through with proof.

People were understandably skeptical until Cardi hit back with a close-up photo of what appears to be the piercing in question. “Do I lie?,” she clapped back. See the NSFW photo here.

Cardi’s piercing spree isn’t totally out of left field. While you might not see her rocking all the jewelry in her piercings these days, she’s no stranger to body bling—she’s had piercings in her ears, nose, lip, chest, belly button, tongue, and even her eyebrow.

It’s not the first time Cardi’s been upfront about her body. Back in October, she revealed on Instagram Live that she found out about her latest pregnancy while getting butt injections and fibrosis removal.

She initially thought the baby was conceived on Valentine’s Day, making her six or seven weeks pregnant, but a check-up revealed she was actually 17 to 18 weeks along. “I was like no f—— way, I only had sex one time this year,” she said.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.