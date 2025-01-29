J. Cole Launches Personal Blog ‘The Algorithm’

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: J. Cole watches the action during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

J. Cole has officially created his own space to write. The rapper’s new blog “The Algorithm” now lives on his Inevitable website, marking his first dedicated writing platform outside of Twitter and Instagram. He chose his 40th birthday, January 28, to launch it.

In his first post, Cole reflects on his childhood, writing about AHMAD’s “Back in the Day” from ’94 – a song that grabbed him when he was nine. Unlike the polished celebrity blogs hunting for traffic, this feels more like reading personal notes from a friend.

“When it’s time for something you will know,” Cole told Black Promoters Collective, dodging questions about upcoming music.

With the final Dreamville Festival planned for April 2025, he’s working to wrap up The Fall-Off, his seventh solo album. The timing aligns perfectly with the last chapter of his North Carolina music celebration.

His debut blog post opens a window into young Cole’s mind, sharing his hopes for a GT Performer bike. He connects this memory to AHMAD’s Giant Records release from ’94.

By picking a blog over quick social media updates, Cole’s making room for deeper storytelling. As 2025 draws near, major changes are coming – from the festival’s end to new album tracks on the horizon. The moment seems right for Cole to begin sharing his thoughts.

His recent writing offers glimpses into hitting 40 and what lies ahead. Throughout the text, readers get to know the person behind the music.

