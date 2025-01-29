Lil Yachty Admits to Treating Mariah The Scientist Poorly When They Dated

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Lil Yachty performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella)

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Lil Yachty opened up about how badly he treated singer Mariah The Scientist while they were dating. His honest confession was a notable change from how he previously talked about their relationship.

“I was a s— person to her and she was really great, so great, so I get it,” Yachty said in an interview on Club Shay Shay. “She was a great person, though, man. That’s the first time she’s ever spoke on us ever publicly. I honestly think that she was pretty respectful. She didn’t sh*t on me. I brought it upon myself. She didn’t tell no lies. … Shouts out to her. Tons of love, and I respect her.”

They first met in high school and started dating during their college days. The relationship ended when Yachty’s music career took off.

Just last year, Yachty tried to shut down rumors about their relationship. “Why do y’all keep trying me over this woman… I been [quiet] for so long but please stop making up this weird a– false narrative,” he wrote in an annoyed post.

During her appearance on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please, the singer explained that his growing fame led to their breakup. “I was just a broke college student,” she remembered about their time together.

She had written two songs for him back then and put them on an iPod. His harsh response hurt her feelings: “I don’t wanna Joan you, so I’m not listening to this s—“

Looking back now, Yachty appreciates how his ex-girlfriend kept quiet while he publicly denied they were ever together.

These days, he accepts blame for causing drama about their past relationship, while thanking her for handling everything gracefully.

