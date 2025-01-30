LiAngelo Ball’s “Tweaker” Leads 2025 Hip-Hop Sales Charts

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 17: Rapper and former basketball player LiAngelo Ball, also known by his stage name G3 GELO, reacts during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets at the United Center on January 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Recent data reveals “Tweaker” has taken the number one spot as 2025’s best-selling hip-hop song in the U.S. The surprise hit reached #29 on Billboard’s Hot 100, selling 94,000 units in its first week.

This unexpected success landed Ball a deal with Def Jam/UMG worth $8 million, with potential bonuses that could reach $13 million.

The track sparked controversy after its Detroit Lions playoff appearance. “Y’all let Gelo Ball perform at halftime. What the f— was that about? Y’all could’ve had Eminem, y’all could’ve had Big Sean, y’all n—as f—ed it all up,” Cam’ron told HipHopDX.

Several major artists jumped in to support the song. T-Pain, Meek Mill, and Lil Yachty backed it publicly. Ironically, critic Cam’ron later complimented its Cash Money Records vibe.

Strong digital sales and radio play pushed “Tweaker” to the top spot. This success marks Ball’s transition from basketball to music, with his next single expected to keep the momentum going.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!