Destiny’s Child Members Reunite at Broadway Show to Support Michelle Williams

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 28: Singers Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce performing "Say Yes" during the 30th Annual Stellar Awards at the Orleans Arena on March 28, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Say Yes is a song by Michelle Williams, taken from her fourth studio album Journey to Freedom (2014). The song and video feature Kelly Rowland and Beyonce.

The women of Destiny’s Child got together at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre this November to watch former band member Michelle Williams perform as Viola Van Horn in “Death Becomes Her,” a musical rendition of Robert Zemeckis’s 1992 movie. The musical is playing in Manhattan through August. Williams first took on the role last year during the show’s opening run in Chicago.

Broadway is familiar ground for Williams. She’s performed in many hit shows: “Aida” in 2003, plus roles in “Chicago,” “The Color Purple,” and “Once on This Island.” Fans went wild on social media when Beyoncé posted photos of the three friends embracing after the show, along with shots of Williams’s curtain call.

This meetup happened after Williams couldn’t make it to an earlier reunion at a Texas political event because of scheduling conflicts.

The musical group started in 1990 when Beyoncé teamed up with Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson. Williams joined later, creating what would become the famous Destiny’s Child trio—making this get-together extra special.

In a recent TV interview with Jennifer Hudson, Rowland talked about female friendships, thinking back to her Houston, Texas, days. She described watching women support each other at a neighborhood hair salon owned by Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles.

“You watch and you learn. I think Mama T was a wonderful example and the people she surrounded us with,” Rowland said in the interview, which was reported on Billboard.

Williams’s latest Broadway role adds to her more than 20 years in theater. Her part in “Death Becomes Her” continues her successful run in musical theater that began in the early 2000s.