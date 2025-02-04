Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Set to Drop ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ on Valentine’s Day

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have finally revealed the release date for their much-anticipated collaborative album. The duo took to social media to announce that $ome $exy $ongs 4 U will drop on Valentine’s Day this year.

This marks PARTYNEXTDOOR’s newest project since last year’s PartyNextDoor 4, which came after a long break following his 2020 album Partymobile. In their teaser post, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR shared a one-minute clip that looks like a sneak peek of a music video for one of their upcoming tracks. The video takes place in a neon-lit karaoke room, where Drake lounges on a sofa, surrounded by female guests, while PARTYNEXTDOOR’s smooth vocals set the vibe in the background.

With its sultry and laid-back energy, the album is set to arrive just in time for Valentine’s Day. Fans are already buzzing with excitement.

One person said, “A lot of families gone be made feb14 $$$.” Another person said, “Asking her to be my valentine with this song in the back FASHO $$$.”

Someone else said, “Mightttt just text my ex tbh.”

