Kanye West Unveils Album Release Date and Fashion Launch Amid Grammy Controversy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kanye West has been making waves with new revelations about his upcoming album, “Bully,” which promises to be full of surprises. In a recent interview with Justin Laboy, shared during an event in Los Angeles on February 2, Kanye dropped some major hints about the release.

The Chicago rap icon revealed that the album will drop in June, thanks to a suggestion from his 11-year-old daughter, North. “My oldest said that we got to drop it in June,” Kanye shared, before explaining that North had pointed out the connection to his 2013 album Yeezus. “Yeah, so we’re gonna do it on her birthday. That’s when we’re gonna bring Bully out ’cause that’s her favorite album.” North’s birthday falls on June 15, so fans can expect the new album around that time.

Kanye also opened up about the album’s title, explaining it was inspired by his son Saint. He revealed that Saint had been “kicking” another child while they played, which led to the idea for “Bully.” The cover art will feature Saint as well, adding a personal touch to the project.

Beyond his music, Kanye has been making waves in the fashion world too. His brand, YZY, recently launched its first women’s piece, the BD-01 bodysuit, which Kanye shared on social media. The piece, crafted from lightweight black material, appears to be inspired by his wife, Bianca Censori, and is now available for purchase on the YZY webstore.

In other news, Kanye and Bianca’s appearance at the 67th Grammy Awards caught attention for all the wrong reasons. The couple turned heads on the red carpet when Bianca revealed a daring sheer minidress, leading to speculation that they were kicked out of the event.

The rumor was quickly addressed by former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who clarified that it was false. “I did not start a rumor about you being kicked out of the Grammys. I actually corrected it,” Don said in a video on his YouTube channel. Kanye later addressed the matter, calling out Don for allegedly spreading the rumor, but the confusion was ultimately cleared up.

With all these moments, Kanye continues to keep his fans on their toes, with new music and fashion moves that only add to his already unpredictable public persona.

