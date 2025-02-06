A$AP Rocky Congratulates Kendrick Lamar on Historic Grammy Wins

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: Recording artists Kendrick Lamar and A$AP Rocky perform onstage during the 2013 BET Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for BET)

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, A$AP Rocky gave props to Kendrick Lamar, who dominated the night by taking home Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

When reporters asked about the awards, Rocky paused for a moment. He kept it short with just a quick nod and “Congratulations” to the press regarding Lamar and his wins.

The evening was bittersweet. While Lamar collected his awards, he was dealing with his aunt’s passing just a day earlier. Rocky’s “Tailor Swif” missed out in the Best Music Video category.

Lamar and Dave Free’s joint project “Not Like Us” grabbed the Best Music Video award. When accepting an award, Lamar acknowledged the video showing Whitney Alford in the video c-walking. One of the key moments in the entire video for many.

Rocky and Lamar had worked together on tracks like “F**kin’ Problem” and “1 Train.” Back in 2022, Rocky had called Lamar one of his biggest musical inspirations.

Rocky’s been facing legal trouble in Los Angeles since January 2025. He’s fighting allegations that he shot ASAP Relli with claims he completely denies. After the Grammy ceremony, Rocky jumped on social media. He posted “Maybe next time” with a broken heart emoji, showing good sportsmanship while supporting his fellow artist’s wins.

