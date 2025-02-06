Apple TV+ Launches K-Pop Competition Show with Psy and Megan Thee Stallion

Apple TV+ announced a new song battle series called “KPOPPED,” from executive producer Lionel Richie, and starring PSY and Megan Thee Stallion.

Apple TV+ is cooking up a new K-pop competition series called KPopped, with “Gangnam Style” star Psy and rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the spotlight, according to a press release.

The show will have eight episodes, where each one features Western music superstars giving their biggest hits a K-pop twist. They’ll team up with top K-pop idols to battle it out in epic performances, with a live audience in Seoul voting for the best new “K-popped” track.

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t just a performer—she’s also an executive producer, and she’ll be performing her smash hit “Savage” on the show. Alongside her, Lionel Richie is also an executive producer, along with Moira Ross, Miky Lee, Greg Foster, Harry H.K. Shin, and Jake Hong. Kiwoong Kim from CJ ENM Co., Ltd. is producing, and Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and David Tibballs will executive produce for Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company, with Bruce Eskowitz joining them.

This will be one of Apple’s few unscripted competition series. The company had already dipped into the genre with My Kind of Country (which focused on country music) in 2023, and they also released the docuseries K-Pop Idols in 2024.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.