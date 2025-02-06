Drake’s Dramatic Return to Australia with Anita Max Wynn Tour

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Drake started his ‘Anita Max Win’ tour with energy in Perth on February 4, 2025. His first show in Australia since 2017 came with the big news that he’s releasing an R&B album with Partynextdoor on Valentine’s Day.

Smoke drifted across the stage as Drake, wearing a black bullet-riddled hoodie, entertained the crowd for 90 minutes. His playlist mixed fan favorites ‘Hotline Bling,’ ‘Passionfruit,’ and ‘Rich Flex.’

His big 16-show tour will move through Australia and New Zealand. Fellow Canadian Future the Prince joined the first night’s show, getting fans excited in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland.

The moment was especially tense while Drake performed, Kendrick Lamar was winning Grammy gold for Record and Song of the Year for the infamous diss track against the Canadian rapper.

The beef got worse last October when two lawsuits hit Universal Music Group, saying they used shady tactics to push Lamar’s track “Not Like Us” and didn’t stop its release.

The fight pulled in other artists, too. J. Cole jumped into the mix with “7 Minute Drill,” going after Lamar in April 2024. He later pulled the song from streaming platforms, saying he was sorry for getting involved.

Things got really heated in May when both artists took shots at each other. Drake released “Family Matters” while Lamar fired back with “Meet the Grahams.“

As “Over My Dead Body” played in the background, Drake posted on social media before his first show. He shared photos of pool time and showed off his Scarface-inspired outfit.

As the show ended, Drake looked back on his Toronto days from 2008. “Drizzy Drake is very much still alive,” he said, talking about the crazy stuff that went down in 2024.

His Valentine’s Day album news shows an interesting move toward R&B work, even as the hip-hop drama continues.

