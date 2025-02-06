Why Kanye West Will Never Be ‘Canceled’

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

American rapper Kanye West gained popularity with his debut studio album, The College Dropout, released in 2004. However, even before that, he was already known in the industry as a record producer for Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records. Since then, his career has followed an upward trajectory: he’s become a massive star in both music and fashion, not to mention a frequent subject of paparazzi.

However, West has also been a magnet for controversy, often due to his own actions. He is outspoken, with little regard for others’ opinions, and frequently conducts himself in public and on social media in a questionable manner. Whatever he says or does always attracts significant media coverage, which may be one of the reasons why he can never truly be “canceled.”

He Knows What to Do to Stay Relevant

Kanye West made a bold statement saying his current wife Bianca Censori is the “MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH” in an Instagram post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFr5cLQRDN3

Censori was trending after their stunt during the Grammy Awards, where she posed on the red carpet wearing only a sheer nude dress without underwear. News circulated about how Censori might be facing jail time for indecent exposure, but according to LA-based lawyer Andrea Oguntula, who spoke to Page Six, Censori is unlikely to face any criminal prosecution.

It seems the only consequence to their stunt is losing a $20 million deal to do two shows in Japan. A source told Daily Mail, “Japan is having a cultural awakening about women’s rights and the MeToo movement is really strong here. What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan.” However, West will have other means to earn the money he lost because he knows what to do to stay relevant and have a long-standing career.

His Fans are Loyal

West has loyal fans who are aware of his shortcomings with some fans reasoning he’s a complex artist that not everyone understands. GQ interviewed a fan in 2019 and asked him if his perception of the rapper changed with his controversies. He said, “I mean, I feel comfortable with it. Kanye knows what’s going to be best for him and as Kanye’s fans we all trust him, so whatever his decisions are we back him 100 per cent. I think he’s a great person. He’s a great role model for people.”

The fan added, “He speaks out for what he believes in, and I think he can help anyone become who they are as a person, because they can look at Kanye and go, ‘He’s not conforming to what society wants him to conform to. He’s being himself. He’s not following the rules.’”

His Products Still Sell

Adidas ended its partnership with the rapper in 2022 because of his antisemitic comments but BBC reported last year that Yeezys are still popular in the resale market. The Guardian also reported that Yeezys continue to sell on the resale site StockX. It might not make more money for the German sportswear since they are sold below retail price, but it shows that no matter what controversies he might be involved in, he still sells.

Kanye West is a Marketing Genius

Kanye West is often involved in controversy before the release of an album or a product. The infamous 2009 VMA incident involving him and Taylor Swift was before the release of his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album.

In 2018, he said in an interview that “slavery was a choice.” Days after that, he started promoting his album Ye.

In July 2020, he announced his intention to run for President. Unsurprisingly, he announced his album DONDA after his first rally.

And his stunt before the Grammys was likely to get people talking about him, and his next album, Bully, because frankly, his music isn’t as popular as it used to be. He can claim otherwise, and his loyal fans still love his new music. But has any of his recent albums had the cultural impact of The College Dropout or Late Registration or Graduation or 808s and Hearbreak or My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy? They haven’t. Clearly, he needed to resort to these stunts to generate buzz. Here’s hoping he turns that around with Bully.