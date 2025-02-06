Kendrick Lamar Set for 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show with SZA

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: Kendrick Lamar speaks during the Super Bowl LVIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIX Halftime Show Press Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025.

SZA will appear as a special guest and fans are beyond excited. The show marks Apple Music’s third year producing the halftime performance, bringing together two of music’s biggest stars at the NFL’s biggest game.

The performance promises to tell a powerful story. Lamar’s hits like “Section.80” and “To Pimp a Butterfly” blend authentic hip-hop with powerful storytelling. New Orleans is ready to host this major musical event, adding to its rich performance legacy.

A special interview with Apple Music was released, building excitement before the show. Lamar was asked what fans can expect from the show. He responds, “I think I’ve always been very open about storytelling through all my catalog and my history of music. And I’ve always had a passion about bringing that on whatever stage I’m on. You know, whether it’s a world tour or whether it’s 500 people, I’ve always had a form of that. So, I like to always carry on that sense of, you know, make people listen, but also seeing them think a little.”

The Official Kendrick Lamar Interview on Apple Music From Apple Music Presents, February 6, 2025

Previous Superdome shows featured stars like Justin Timberlake, Madonna, and The Rolling Stones. These performances reached huge audiences – about 100 million viewers worldwide.

The NFL chose New Orleans as the host city back in 2022. The famous stadium will host football’s biggest game for the eighth time.

Apple Music is betting big on this show as its main production of 2025, following Rihanna’s 2023 show and Usher’s 2024 performance.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!