This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: February 6

February 6th is a day to remember in hip-hop and R&B history. Shady/Aftermath propelled 50 Cent into the mainstream by releasing his debut studio album, “Get Rich Or Die Tryin’,” in 2003. It would peak at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Also on this date, in 1950, Natalie Cole was born. She would become the first African-American to receive a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1976. Check out these interesting moments, notable performances, and cultural milestones on February 6th in hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From dropping record-selling albums and releasing chart-topping hits to getting certified Platinum, February 6th is a significant date in hip-hop and R&B history:

Lord Finesse released his debut album “Funky Technician,” with the tracks showcasing his witty lyrical prowess. The album made it to The Source’s Best 100 Rap Albums in 1998. 2003: 50 Cent released his debut studio album “Get Rich Or Die Tryin’,” which would get certified 9x Platinum in 2020.

50 Cent released his debut studio album “Get Rich Or Die Tryin’,” which would get certified 9x Platinum in 2020. 2005: “Like Toy Soldiers” by Eminem reached the top spot on the UK Singles chart.

“Like Toy Soldiers” by Eminem reached the top spot on the UK Singles chart. 2018: Chris Brown released the single “Tempo” from his eighth studio album, “Heartbreak on a Fullmoon.” The song was certified 2x Platinum in 2024.

Cultural Milestones

February 6th features several cultural milestones and events, demonstrating the influence, impact, and perceptions of hip-hop and R&B on society:

ABC’s 20/20 aired “Living With Michael Jackson,” a documentary about the musician’s lifestyle. 2013: Rihanna and Chris Brown accompany each other to the latter’s probation hearing, leaving fans wondering whether they are back together.

Notable Recordings and Performances

February 6th saw notable recordings and show-stopping live performances by celebrated hip-hop and R&B artists:

“Hope for Haiti Now,” a live performance album, reached number one on the US Billboard 200 Chart. It featured top artists such as Beyonce, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Rihanna, Shakira, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, and Sting. 2019: A$AP Rocky delivered the final performance of his Injured Generation Tour at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington, supporting his 2018 album Testing.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On this date, the hip-hop and R&B scene experienced changes and challenges, with artists facing lawsuits and others passing on:

P. Diddy (Sean Combs) settled a $3 million lawsuit filed against him by his former driver for an accident. 2021: Mariah Carey’s sister sued her for $1.2 million for immense emotional distress for her remarks in her memoir.

We saw a live performance album, “Hope for Haiti Now,” reach the Billboard 200 chart and a documentary of Michael Jackson’s life was aired on this day. February 6th is a career-defining day for many hip-hop and R&B artists.