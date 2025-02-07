Cardi B Shuts Down Drama Over Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex, Pardi Fontaine

Cardi B is clearing the air after some Megan Thee Stallion fans called her out for working with Megan’s ex, Pardison Fontaine. While Cardi and Megan have been friends for years and collaborated on big hits like “WAP,” Cardi also has a long history with Pardi. In fact, their connection goes back even further.

Pardi played a big role in writing Cardi’s 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy, and the two even teamed up for his song “Backin’ It Up” that same year. Later, in 2020, Pardi started dating Megan, but their relationship ended badly in 2023, with rumors that he had cheated on her.

Fast forward to February 4, and Pardi shared a preview of a new song with Cardi called “Toot It,” which he’s planning to release soon. He posted, “It’s BEEN 8 YEARS @iamcardib. GET THIS SONG OFF MY HARD DRIVE!!! N THEY KEEP ASKING FOR THIS!!!”

Some Megan fans weren’t happy and accused Cardi of betraying her friend by working with her ex. Cardi quickly shut that down, explaining in an X Spaces chat that she’s friends with both of them and doesn’t want to take sides.

“I wanna make this very clear. When I f— with two people and I like two people, I stay away from their s—,” she said. “Because when it comes to relationships, some bulls— will always happen, and one thing about me – I’m gonna stay neutral and I’m gonna stay the f— out of it.”

She made it clear she doesn’t want to be dragged into their drama “I don’t wanna hear nothing because I f— with both of y’all… None of that s— is my f—— business. So stop f—— harassing me, stop calling me a f—– up person, stop calling me a f— b—- because that’s not what I am.”

Meanwhile, Megan seems to have moved on. Back in August, she accidentally posted a TikTok with Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig, where they did a couple’s challenge. According to a screen recording from MuchMusic, they both pointed to each other when asked who said “I love you” first. While she later deleted the video, it looked like confirmation that she’s in a new relationship.

