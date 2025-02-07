Kanye West Compares ‘Bully’ to ‘Miseducation,’ Calls Himself Kendrick’s Only Match

Kanye West performs during Puff Daddy and Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at Madison Square Garden on September 4, 2016 in New York City.

Kanye West’s latest interview with Justin Laboy offered the rapper and producer a chance to open up about his upcoming album Bully—and he didn’t hold back. At one point, he even compared it to Lauryn Hill’s 1998 classic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Laboy recalled Kanye describing Bully as “positive.”

“Yeah, because you lean on a bar that brings somebody down—that was always rap,” West explained. “This is more the way I remember Lauryn Hill[‘s] album, the way I remember Miseducation. I feel it is my Miseducation. It is my Gnarls Barkley album. Because Bully has a title and connotation that a lot of people are anti-bully. But I’m just hyper-next-level frequency right now.”

But Ye didn’t stop there. Later in the conversation, he made a bold claim—declaring himself the only rapper who could stand a chance against Kendrick Lamar in a battle. “If you rap against Kendrick, you will lose. This man does this,” he said, comparing Lamar’s skill to an unbeatable move in Street Fighter.

“Joe Budden said, ‘Never rap against Kendrick Lamar.’ If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, it’s a difficult task, but perhaps there’s something—I’m a psycho genius so it could be…” Laboy jumped in: “There you have it: do not rap against Kendrick Lamar.”

Kanye quickly added: “Unless you’re a psycho genius like me.”

Beyond music, Ye has also taken to social media to voice his support for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently facing legal challenges and federal investigations. While many celebrities have stayed silent, Kanye is making it clear where he stands.

In one post, he simply wrote:

“FREE PUFF.”

FREE PUFF — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

He then followed up with a more heated statement, calling out the entertainment industry:

“ALL THESE CELEBRITY N—- AND B——- IS P—- YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S—.”

As Diddy’s empire faces increasing scrutiny, Kanye isn’t backing down—proving once again that he’s not afraid to speak his mind.

