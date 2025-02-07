Lil Wayne Reveals ‘Tha Carter VI’ Release Date in Surprise Cetaphil Ad

Team Stephen A. Coach Lil Wayne poses for a photo during the first half against Team Shannon during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Lil Wayne might not be rocking the stage at Super Bowl LIX in his hometown of New Orleans, but he’s still stealing the spotlight. In a totally unexpected move, the rap legend revealed the release date for his much-anticipated album, Tha Carter VI, through a Cetaphil skincare commercial.

The ad, which dropped on February 6, plays with the idea of sensitivity, showing Wayne helping people through awkward moments. But the real mic-drop moment happens at the end. When offered VIP tickets to a game, he simply says, “Nah. This is time sensitive.” Then, the camera zooms in on a sign taped to a recording studio door: “Do not disturb ‘til 06-06-25. CARTER VI.”

Fans went wild over the reveal. “Can’t lie, this is genius marketing. Never thought the day would come where a skincare commercial revealed Tha Carter 6,” one person commented. Another added, “Wayne still the GOAT.”

Wayne’s unique album announcement comes as rumors swirl about why he’s not performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, where Kendrick Lamar will take the stage instead. Addressing the buzz, Wayne told Rolling Stone, “The world knew I was disappointed, but what they didn’t know was that it made me determined to deliver something way bigger.”

Mark your calendars—Tha Carter VI officially drops on June 6.

