Wu-Tang Clan to Drop First Album in 8 Years on Record Store Day

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Wu-Tang Clan performs onstage during day 3 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2013 in Indio, California

Wu-Tang Clan hasn’t dropped a new album in eight years, but that’s about to change. Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman is coming on Record Store Day (April 12). It follows their 2017 album, The Saga Continues, and was produced by the same person, Mathematics.

Only 5,000 copies will be available. Wu-Tang is no stranger to rare releases—they once sold a single-copy album, Once Upon A Time In Shaolin, to controversial pharma executive Martin Shkreli. Later, after the U.S. government took the album from him, it was sold to PleasrDAO, who helped turn it into an NFT.

Variety says one song will only be on the vinyl version, meaning the album will likely come out in other formats later. The Saga Continues featured all nine living Wu-Tang members: Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Cappadonna, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, GZA, and the RZA. Guests on the new album include Benny The Butcher, Kurupt, and more.

“Wu-Tang has always been about pushing boundaries — musically, artistically, and culturally. With Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman, I’m giving fans not just an album, but a piece of history — something truly one of a kind,” Mathematics says. “This is more than music; it’s innovation, storytelling, and legacy all in one. I am excited for everyone to hear the music and see the artwork around this album.”

Check out the tracklist and more details here.

