Cold Storage Warehouse Bringing 123 Jobs to Lumberton With $85.5 Million Facility

A new $85.5 million cold storage warehouse is bringing 123 jobs to Robeson County.

A huge cold storage warehouse is coming to Lumberton, North Carolina. Cold-Link Logistics will invest $85.5 million on the project, which will bring 123 jobs paying an average of $50,128 per year.

Employees at the big 233,000-square-foot facility will handle food storage, flash freezing, and filling orders. The facility, located in Southeast Crossroads Industrial Park, will help grow the area’s food production and poultry industries.

“North Carolina is consistently ranked as a top state to do business thanks to our skilled workforce, robust transportation infrastructure, and friendly business climate,” said Governor Josh Stein in a release. “We are proud to welcome Cold-Link Logistics to our state and to partner with them to bring more jobs to Robeson County.”

“We are excited to expand our footprint into the great State of North Carolina,” Michael Mandich, Managing Partner of Cold-Link Logistics, said in the release. “We have listened to our customers and their need for additional cold storage warehousing in the Southeast regions surrounding Lumberton. There’s a strong interest among the protein and other food manufacturers in this area to work with a family-owned and operated company like Cold-Link that can offer first-class, value-added services. The Robeson County Community has welcomed us with open arms. After looking into many areas to expand our business we knew this was the right place to locate our 10th facility.”

Local leaders supported the project with $7 million in tax breaks.

According to the release, “new positions for the company include managers, supervisors, warehouse staff, and shipping and receiving personnel. Wages for the positions will vary, but altogether, the average annual salary will be $50,128, which exceeds the Robeson County average of $42,964. These new jobs could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $6.1 million.”

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.