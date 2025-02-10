Fayetteville Woodpeckers Announce All-New Coaching Staff for 2025 Season

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will have some new faces in the dugout this season, as the 2025 coaching staff has been named.

Leading the way for the Class A affiliate of the Houston Astros is new manager Carlos Lugo. Lugo is now the fifth manager in the team’s history, but he’s no stranger to the Astros.

According to a release from the Woodpeckers, Lugo, 35, began his journey with the Astros in 2014 as a catching specialist for the Dominican Summer League team. He subsequently managed the DSL Astros from 2016 to 2020. In 2021, he co-managed the Florida Complex League (FCL) Astros alongside former Woodpeckers manager Ricky Rivera and has since been instrumental in developing the organization’s youngest talents in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Joining Lugo’s staff are pitching coach James Wiseman, hitting coach Kyle Brennan, and development coach Alfredo Granier. Wiseman, entering his second year with the Astros, previously served as the pitching coach under Lugo for the FCL Astros in 2024. A native of Orland, California, Wiseman played collegiate baseball at Butte College and Salem University.

Brennan, also part of Lugo’s 2024 FCL staff, steps into his third season with the Astros organization as the Woodpeckers’ hitting coach.

Granier completes the on-field coaching team in his inaugural year with the Woodpeckers. The support staff includes strength coach Jordan Small and head athletic trainer Daniel Gonzalez, both of whom will play crucial roles in player development and health throughout the season.

The Woodpeckers are set to commence their 2025 campaign on Friday, April 4, hosting the Lynchburg Hillcats at Segra Stadium. The season comprises 66 home games and an equal number of road matchups. Notably, the Hickory Crawdads, newly added to the Carolina League, will visit Fayetteville for a six-game series starting July 29.

Hickory moved from the South Atlantic League in High Class A to replace the Down East Wood Ducks. The Wood Ducks moved to Spartanburg, SC and were moved into the South Atlantic League.

