Usher’s ‘Confessions’: Unveiling the Heartbreak Behind His R&B Masterpiece

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: (TABS OUT) Singer Usher (L) and Chili (R) attend the Rosa Cha Post-Show Celebration party hosted by Super Model Naomi Campbell and NC Connect at Man Ray on September 19, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

The smash hit ‘Confessions’ from 2004 has now sold over 10 million copies. The album leads Billboard’s charts as the biggest solo album of the 2000s, pushing Usher’s total music sales beyond 100 million.

Songs like “Yeah!” and “Burn” dominated charts everywhere. The game-changing album earned eight Grammys, making Usher Billboard’s second most successful artist of the decade.

Following the album’s release, speculation grew that the album’s songs about heartbreak were rooted in the breakup of Usher and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. “We were together when he recorded that album. All of those songs on Confessions, that was about Jermaine Dupri’s situation. Usher was just singing it,” said Thomas to US Weekly years ago in an interview.

Their three-year relationship ended in 2004. Speaking to People, Usher revealed, “I wanted to marry her. I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up.”

In a heart-to-heart with Entertainment Tonight, Thomas shared, “We definitely had some chemistry. But working chemistry does not mean it works in your personal life. If we were working, it was great. But outside of that, we’re so different.”

By 2019, Thomas had moved on completely. She’s now dating Matthew Lawrence, while Usher started a family with Jenn Goicoechea, having two kids together.

After the breakup, Thomas focused on music and business. Her group TLC found success with hits like “Waterfalls.” Usher opens up about his past relationships and artistic journey from over the years. His honest storytelling on ‘Confessions’ transformed R&B and connected deeply with fans everywhere.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!