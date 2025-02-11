Fayetteville Mayor Wants Historic District Rules Changed as Growth Drags

Tough rules in Fayetteville’s historic district are holding back new ideas and development, Mayor Mitch Colvin says. The district, which has had 113 buildings on the National Register since 1999, finds itself caught between keeping its historic character and meeting today’s needs.

Local real estate expert Michael Pennink cuts to the heart of the matter. “There is often a contradiction between historic preservation guidelines and current state building/fire code … it can be a challenge to satisfy both simultaneously,” Pennink told The Fayetteville Observer.

Things changed in 2021 when North Carolina updated its laws about historic areas. Cities gained more control over how they protect their historic buildings.

Small business owners like Josh Choi are getting tangled in bureaucracy. The long wait for permits is hurting shops trying to keep their doors open.

“I think that there’s a disconnect between the realization that a day, a month, a week for a small business owner is detrimental,” Choi told The Fayetteville Observer.

The city wants things to change. Council member Dino Hondros wants to ease up on property owners, while Mario Benavente wonders if the district is still needed.

The mayor suggested an unexpected solution — possibly moving the historic district elsewhere.

