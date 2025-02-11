Johnston County Man Wins $1 Million on NC Lottery Scratch-Off

A quick trip to Han-Dee Hugo’s in Raleigh changed everything for Johnston County resident Jerry Wilson. His $10 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off ticket landed him an incredible $1 million win. “This is the happiest day of my life,” Wilson told NC Lottery.

Rather than taking annual payments, Wilson picked a lump sum of $600,000. After taxes were taken out, he walked away with $430,503.

The lucky ticket came from the Han-Dee Hugo’s store on South New Hope Road in Raleigh. Wilson became the sixth big winner in the Jumbo Bucks game since it kicked off in summer 2023.

Like many winners before him, Wilson plans to use his windfall to pay off his house. This practical approach mirrors what many lottery winners typically do with their money.

When the scratch-off game began, it offered seven $1 million top prizes. Only one big prize remains up for grabs.

Over its 20-month run, the $10 game has turned six players into millionaires. The ongoing streak of winners helps explain why Jumbo Bucks remains popular with players hoping to get lucky.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.