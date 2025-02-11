Why Fans Didn’t Finish Watching These 4 Popular TV Shows

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - OCTOBER 02: Actor Andrew Lincoln attends the season 5 premiere of "The Walking Dead" at AMC Universal City Walk on October 2, 2014 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We’ve all been there — you start watching popular TV shows, excited to fall in love with fictional characters and make up scenarios in your head fantasizing you are part of their world, only to find yourself losing interest after a few seasons. For one reason or another you struggled to stick around until the finale. Whether it’s a show that lost its way (or in some cases, its main actors), a series with too many filler episodes, or the spin off became way better, there are plenty of reasons why fans don’t finish watching a show.

Here are some popular TV shows that fans (us included) didn’t continue watching.

Popular TV Shows Fans Didn’t Continue Watching

Arrow (2012-2020)

Arrow follows Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) who returned to his hometown, Starling City as a vigilante after being shipwrecked on a remote island (although, *spoiler alert* he wasn’t really stranded because he left the island countless times). We love Stephen Amell, and we love Arrow. However, as fans have been commenting on this post in Reddit, what made most of them stop watching the show was when everybody became a superhero. With one Redditor joking, “You either die a hero or live to see everyone around you also be a hero.”

Watch all trailers and promos for Arrow Season 1 back when it was still good.

Arrow Season 1 (2012) – All Trailers and Promos | TV Promos

The Walking Dead (2012-2022)

Deputy Sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) wakes from a coma to discover that everyone’s living in a zombie apocalypse. He becomes the leader of a group of survivors fighting not only zombies but other people desperate to survive.

Even when Rick Grimes became intolerable after his wife died and he began seeing her as hallucinations, we still soldiered on and continued to watch it. However, when they killed off Glenn (Steven Yeun), we stopped watching. Sure, the creators were true to the comics, according to Screen Rant, but fans noted that the fake out on Glenn dying, followed a few episodes by his actual death pissed off a lot of fans.

Once Upon a Time (2011-2018)

Once Upon a Time is about a bunch of fairytale characters who were put under a spell by the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla) to live their lives as normal people, particularly Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Prince Charming (Josh Dallas) living separate lives. The curse was lifted after the first season, but the show continued for six more seasons.

The show has an interesting premise. However, after the curse was lifted, there wasn’t much to go on and the show continued to decline in quality. Still, the addition of Colin O’Donoghue as Killian Jones/Captain Hook and the story arc of Peter Pan being the real villain hooked us (pardon the pun). But when they started with the Frozen story arc and had Anna and Elsa appear, we knew we needed to ditch the show and devote our time to another show.

The Office (2005-2013)

The First 5 Minutes of The Office | The Office

We might get flak for including this on our list, but The Office, a mockumentary about a group of employees working for a paper company and based on the UK TV series of the same name, also had fans who couldn’t continue watching after Steve Carell (Michael Scott) left. For us, it was when Pam and Jim got together (we know it’s a sucky reason to stop watching a good show, but it was what made us stop).

Collider wrote an interesting piece about the show and how it was not Carell leaving that made some of the fans give up on the show. It was when they brought back Ed Helms’ character Andy Bernard and butchered his character.