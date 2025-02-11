Travis Scott Reveals Dream Collaborations and New Album Details

Travis Scott celebrates after throwing the opening pitch prior to a game between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 24, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Travis Scott wants to cook something unexpected up in the studio—and he’s hoping to do so with two of the biggest pop stars in the game.

In an interview with Billboard for its sports issue, the Houston rapper talked about future collaborations. While he’s already teamed up with hip-hop heavyweights like Lil Baby, Future, and Drake, his latest dream collab caught fans off guard.

“It’s this band called Khruangbin I want to work with,” Scott shared. But he didn’t stop there. “This might be crazy, but I would love to get Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter on a hook,” he added. “I have some ill ideas.”

The conversation also touched on how Carpenter’s album outperformed Days Before Rodeo on the charts last year. Scott, however, wasn’t fazed.

“Charts, shmarts, man. Who measures that? Her album’s cool. Days Before Rodeo is 10 years old. It all works.”

Scott has collaborated with pop artists before—like SZA, Beyoncé (who appeared on “Delresto (Echoes)”), and Tyla (who featured him on the “Water” remix)—but he’s never worked with Swift or Carpenter. That could change, though, as he’s currently in album mode, crafting the follow-up to UTOPIA.

When Billboard’s Carl Lamarre asked about the new album title, Scott played it close to the chest.

“I want to say the title right now, but people aren’t going to understand it,” he teased. “I have some more tweaking to do.”

For now, all he’ll reveal is that he’s diving deep into production. “I’ve been producing more, making a lot of the album, and going in on that level is making it more exciting,” he said. “I can’t wait, actually.”

With big ideas and an even bigger project on the way, it sounds like Travis Scott has some surprises in store.

