FSU Student Becomes First HBCU Recipient of Hornets’ $10,000 Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship

Making history, Shimei Ricks-Cook of Fayetteville State University won the Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship. He’s become the first student from a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to win this $10,000 award.

Going up against nearly 100 students from across North Carolina schools, this up-and-coming sports journalist came out on top in the program’s fourth year. The annual scholarship honors the legacy of a beloved Charlotte Observer sports writer, and is presented by the Charlotte Hornets Foundation.

Besides his studies, Ricks-Cook stays active as the announcer for FSU sports and hosts his own campus show, ‘What’s Hot With Shimei Cook’. His busy schedule hasn’t held him back from academic success, with a 4.0 GPA.

“It was such an honor, and it showed that my work is worthy, and it showed that, you know, I can compete with the highest of students, the highest of, you know, other storytellers in the state,” Ricks-Cook told ABC11.

This achievement will help support his dream of pursuing a master’s in journalism so he can influence the next generation of journalists.

“Year after year, we are impressed by the number of talented students who apply for the Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship,” said Claire and Jack Bonnell in a release from the Hornets. “In a highly competitive applicant pool, Shimei stood out from the other candidates. Shimei’s drive, commitment to academics and development of intentional career goals were both impressive and inspiring. We are proud to select Shimei as the fourth recipient of the Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship and wish him the best as he pursues his career in journalism.”

