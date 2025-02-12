Stars Honor Brandy in Surprise Birthday Tribute Video

Brandy fans had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday (February 11)—not just her 46th birthday, but also the long-overdue honor of her getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Originally, the ceremony was supposed to take place the same day, making the moment even more special.

As a surprise birthday gift, TrueExclusives put together an incredible video featuring some of the biggest names in music and entertainment showing love for Brandy and her legendary 30-year career. The star-studded tribute, nearly 20 minutes long, included shoutouts from Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Normani, Chloe Bailey, Tyra Banks, Omarion, LeAnn Rimes, Big Sean, Sherri Shepherd, JoJo, and many more.

Back in June 2023, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Brandy as part of the 2024 class of Walk of Fame inductees, alongside stars like Sheryl Lee Ralph, the late Chadwick Boseman, and Angie Martinez. But the ceremony was delayed.

Brandy’s mother recently confirmed on Instagram that it’s happening this year, writing, “Brandy-Hollywood Walk of Fame 2025!” Some fans in the comments were confused, with one asking, “What’s taking so long?” and another pointing out, “She was supposed to get it last year, her and Toni Braxton.”

Brandy’s big year doesn’t stop there—she also just announced her upcoming memoir, set to be released this October.

“Writing my memoir was one of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences of my life,” Brandy shared. “I allowed myself the space to be fearless and vulnerable to reveal some of my most intimate moments. For the first time, I am sharing my story—honest, unfiltered and not through the lens of media or critics.”

More than just a book, Brandy describes her memoir as “a reflection of resilience, hope, and rediscovering myself beyond the fame, the music and the spotlight.”

