Hollywood’s Reboot Era: 6 Movies and TV Shows that Are Getting Rebooted

It seemed that we are in Hollywood’s reboot era. Recently, we have gotten reboots, remakes, and reimaginings of beloved movies or classic TV shows that shaped generations and live adaptations of animated films. Sure, there are still original movies and TV series, but it seems everything is getting a second chance at life (except perhaps for those movies or TV shows that had a loyal fanbase who will go rabid if these get rebooted).

But what does this constant wave of reboots mean for the future of Hollywood? Will fans get tired of the same stories recycled?

Reboot Era: Movies and TV Shows Getting Rebooted

As we look ahead to 2025, several high-profile reboots and revivals are in the works, ranging from big-budget blockbusters to fan-favorite TV shows. Here are some of the reboots hitting our screens soon.

Harry Potter

Harry Potter is getting a TV adaptation and it will stream on Max.

Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — Max (@StreamOnMax) April 12, 2023

There isn’t any official news yet about the cast, however, veteran John Lithgow is reportedly in final talks to portray Hogwarts Headmaster, Albus Dumbledore, per Deadline. The movie version of the character was played by the late Richard Harris and Michael Gambon.

The Harry Potter TV series is slated for a 2026 release.

Moana

The live-action adaptation of the animated movie Moana feels too soon to be in development, especially since we just had Moana 2. We weren’t given enough time to feel nostalgic for this reimagining. The live-action movie will feature Catherine Lagaʻaia in her film debut as Moana, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui (he voiced the character in the original movies). Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films, served as a producer for the 2026 live-action adaptation alongside Johnson.

Moana is slated for a July 10, 2026, release.

Snow White

Disney’s Snow White | Official Trailer

Rachel Zegler casting as Snow White had fans divided (Halle Bailey’s casting as Ariel for the live action film The Little Mermaid was subjected to the same controversy). Zegler was also accused of disrespecting the original story when she said this year’s reboot of the beloved fairy tale deviated from the story of Snow White saved by Prince Charming.

Snow White is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 21, 2025.

Fantastic Four: First Steps

Fantastic Four: First Steps | Marvel

Out of all the reboots on this list, this one gives us the most hope (okay, we might be a bit biased, thanks to Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn). It looks like Fantastic Four’s story is finally getting the treatment it deserves. Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2025.

How to Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon | Universal Pictures

Another animated film getting a live-action remake is DreamWorks Animation’s 2010 hit, How to Train Your Dragon. Like Moana, one of the original voice actors is returning to portray their character. Gerard Butler, who voiced Stoick the Vast in the animated films, is back to play the chieftain of Berk and Hiccup’s father.

How to Train Your Dragon is set to be released on June 13, 2025.

Superman

A lot is riding on DC Studio’s 2025 Superman film. After years of box office flops and controversies, the studio is hoping that under James Gunn’s leadership, DC characters—starting with Superman—will help the studio make a comeback.

Superman is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.

Hollywood’s tendency to reboot has raised concerns about a lack of original storytelling. However, it’s important to note that experiencing a reboot era isn’t inherently bad, as long as the reboots are handled well and stay true to what loyal fans have loved about the originals while still giving younger audiences a chance to experience the same magic.