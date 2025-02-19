SKIMS: How Kim Kardashian’s Brand Took Over Fashion and Sports

Kim Kardashian attends as Swarovski celebrates SKIMS Collaboration and unveils it's NYC flagship store on November 07, 2023 in New York City.

From Usher to Cardi B, Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Rey, Jhene Aiko, and Rosalía, some of the biggest stars have stripped down for SKIMS. Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand has gone from a personal passion project to a pop culture sensation, teaming up with A-list celebrities, athletes, and even powerhouse brands like Nike and Fendi.

Here’s a breakdown of how SKIMS became a must-have brand:

Celebrities Love SKIMS

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names can’t get enough of SKIMS.

Usher modeled for SKIMS in February 2024, tying it to his album promo. “As I do support Kim, supporting SKIMS was the next step,” he explained. Cardi B collaborated with SKIMS in 2023 after already being a fan, saying, “I just thought it was funny because of all the money I’ve spent on SKIMS…”

Lana Del Rey starred in the 2024 Valentine’s Day campaign and shared how the brand has expanded beyond its niche roots. “It started as kind of a niche brand, and I feel like it’s grown into a thing.” Similarly, Rosalía, who led SKIMS’ first bilingual campaign, said, “They are so comfy and make me feel very sexy at the same time.”

Jhené Aiko rocked the Cotton Collection in June 2024 and raved about the comfort factor. “I feel my best when I’m wearing clothes that feel comfortable.” Snoop Dogg and his family posed for the 2022 holiday campaign, saying, “Three generations of my family were able to come together for the SKIMS holiday campaign!”

Sabrina Carpenter starred in the Stretch Lace & Fit Everybody collection, calling the opportunity a dream come true. “I feel very excited SKIMS chose me to be the face of this campaign.”

Celebrities such as Ice Spice, PinkPntheress, RAYE SZA, Nelly Furtado, Coco Jones, and more have also collaborated with SKIMS.

Viral Fashion That Fits Everybody

SKIMS is more than just shapewear—it’s known for dresses, bodysuits, tank tops, leggings, bras, and T-shirts that frequently go viral on TikTok and Instagram. With sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, SKIMS is all about inclusivity and making everyone feel confident.

Kim Kardashian herself started the brand out of necessity. “It started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my color,” she said. “I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub.”

SKIMS Takes Over Sports

SKIMS isn’t just making waves in fashion—it’s also taking over the sports world.

In 2021, the brand made a bold move by partnering with Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics & Paralympics, marking its entry into global athletic wear. By 2023, SKIMS became the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball, solidifying its place in the world of professional sports.

Most recently, in 2025, SKIMS announced NikeSkims, a game-changing collaboration with Nike. With the tagline “Designed to Sculpt; Engineered to Perform,” the partnership is set to introduce a new line of athletic wear, merging SKIMS’ signature fit with high-performance sportswear.

High-Fashion Meets SKIMS

Luxury brands have also taken notice of SKIMS, leading to some major collaborations.

In 2021, SKIMS teamed up with Fendi for a limited-edition collection that combined high fashion with shapewear, creating a buzz in both industries. The collaboration with Swarovski in 2023 brought a sparkling twist to SKIMS, with crystal-embellished pieces inspired by Swarovski’s Millenia jewelry collection.

In December 2024, SKIMS joined forces with The North Face to launch a 14-piece winter collection featuring baselayers, puffer jackets, hats, gloves, and footwear—proving that SKIMS is expanding beyond intimates into outerwear.

The Future of SKIMS

With unstoppable momentum, SKIMS continues redefining fashion, sports, and luxury. Whether it’s a viral bodysuit, a high-profile collab, or an expansion into new markets, one thing is clear—Kim Kardashian has built a brand that’s here to stay.

