Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: Feb. 21-Feb. 23

There are many exciting things to do in Fayetteville this weekend. From adrenaline-pumping adventures in the great outdoors to hands-on workshops, thrilling sports games, and family-friendly theater, there’s something for all ages and interests. Whether you’re seeking excitement, relaxation, or a bit of both, Fayetteville offers the perfect way to spend your weekend.

ZipQuest Waterfall & Treetop Adventure

What: ZipQuest Waterfall & Treetop Adventure

ZipQuest Waterfall & Treetop Adventure When: Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, and Sunday, Feb.23, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open Thursday through Tuesday)

Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, and Sunday, Feb.23, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open Thursday through Tuesday) Where: ZipQuest Waterfall & Treetop Adventure, 533 Carvers Falls Road, Fayetteville

ZipQuest Waterfall & Treetop Adventure, 533 Carvers Falls Road, Fayetteville Cost: Zipline Adventures is $59 and $8, and Nightquest is $55 and $85, with group discounts available

ZipQuest Waterfall & Treetop Adventure offers a thrilling outdoor experience at Carvers Falls, ranked by USA Today as one of the 10 Great Ziplines. You can choose from the Full Course Waterfall Zip Lining Expedition, the shorter Treetop Zip Lining Excursion, or NightQuest, a unique ziplining experience under the stars. Ideal for all ages, ZipQuest is perfect for families, friends, corporate retreats, school groups, and team-building events. Combining breathtaking scenery with heart-pounding adventure, ZipQuest is an unforgettable way to explore nature while soaring over waterfalls and suspension bridges in a one-of-a-kind ziplining experience.

Adult Workshop: Countertop Herbs 101

What: Adult Workshop: Countertop Herbs 101

Adult Workshop: Countertop Herbs 101 When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. Where: Cape Fear Botanical Garden 536 N. Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville

Cape Fear Botanical Garden 536 N. Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville Cost: $40 per person, $35 for Garden members

The Countertop Herbs 101 workshop offers a hands-on experience for adults looking to cultivate fresh herbs in their own kitchen. You’ll learn essential herb-growing techniques, create a mini herb box to take home, and explore the culinary and medicinal benefits of various herbs. The interactive workshop includes all materials, guided instruction, light refreshments, and garden admission. It’s perfect for individuals, couples, or small groups, with no experience needed. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Children 10+ are welcome with an adult.

Fayetteville Roller Derby Doubleheader

What: Fayetteville Roller Derby Doubleheader

Fayetteville Roller Derby Doubleheader When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at 5 p.m. Where: Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville

Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville Cost: Adults $16 and Children $10.50

Join us for an electrifying doubleheader as the FRD Rogue All-Stars face off against River City, followed by the FRD B-Team battling Greensboro Roller Derby. One ticket grants access to both games, so come cheer on your local teams and experience the excitement of roller derby at its finest. Don’t miss this action-packed evening of speed, strategy, and hard-hitting competition.

Other Weekend Highlights

Fayetteville, North Carolina, offers various events for locals and visitors this weekend. From thrilling sports games to creative culinary experiences and family-friendly theater, there’s something you’re sure to enjoy.

Fayetteville Marksmen vs. Birmingham Bulls : Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at 6 p.m. at Crown Coliseum, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at 6 p.m. at Crown Coliseum, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville Champagne Pairing : Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Sip Room, 106 Hay St., Fayetteville

Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Sip Room, 106 Hay St., Fayetteville “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory“: Friday, Feb. 21; Saturday, Feb. 22; and Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Cape Fear Regional Theatre, 1707 Owen Drive, Fayetteville

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.