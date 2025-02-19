Travis Scott’s ‘4×4’ Makes History with Record Drop

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 08: Travis Scott performs during Michael Rubin's 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In a wild turn of events, ‘4×4’ by Travis Scott plummeted from the top of the Billboard Hot 100 down to No. 57. This marks the biggest drop from No. 1 in the chart’s 50-year history.

The song’s early success came from impressive numbers: 16.2 million streams, almost 3 million radio plays, and 167,000 units sold between January 24-30. This performance made ‘4×4’ the 1,178th song to top the charts and the 82nd to debut at No. 1.

Even with this massive drop, radio stations are still playing the song heavily. It’s moving up on four different radio-based Billboard charts, even as streaming numbers take a dive.

Scott is keeping busy. His feature on The Weeknd’s new album, a song called ‘Reflections Laughing’ with Florence and the Machine, is sitting at No. 53. This adds to his growing list of 121 Hot 100 appearances.

The rapper’s team-up ‘Houstatlantaville’ with EST Gee and Lil Baby landed at No. 50 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. Scott has now appeared on this chart 135 times.

The previous record for biggest No. 1 fall was held by BTS member Jimin, whose ‘Like Crazy’ dropped to No. 45.

Scott’s No. 1 hits include ‘4×4,’ ‘Franchise,’ ‘The Scotts,’ ‘Highest in the Room,’ and ‘Sicko Mode’.