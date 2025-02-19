Young Thug’s Sobriety Under Scrutiny After Concerning Tweet Amid Strict Probation

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Hip-hop artist Young Thug arrives at a release party for his new album "PUNK" at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

After taking a plea deal on October 31, 2024, Young Thug accepted time served plus 15 years under close supervision for gang, drug, and gun charges. The conditions require regular drug testing while giving law enforcement the right to search his home.

“I take full responsibility for my crimes, for my charges,” said the rapper at the trial.

His strict conditions bar him from metro Atlanta for a decade. Officers can show up at his home unannounced. Drug tests will monitor his sobriety, and he can only take medications approved by doctors during his probation.

This landmark Georgia trial ended with terms that allowed him to keep making music but under close monitoring. His activities and movements face heavy restrictions.

“I’m a good guy with a good heart who found myself in a lot of stuff because I was just nice or cool,” he told the court.

Health problems have affected him previously. His 2020 virtual concert revealed he was dealing with liver and kidney failure. These earlier health issues shaped how the court handled his medication needs.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker set the agreement terms. His lawyers chose this option instead of extended prison time.

The prosecution used his own words as evidence, pulling from social media posts and lyrics in Georgia’s fight against gang activity.

While he can continue making music, every post and public appearance remains monitored. Officials want to let his career continue while preventing any future legal troubles. This tweet has made fans concerned.