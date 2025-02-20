50 Cent’s Most Notable Feuds: A Look at His Rivals and Controversies

50 Cent is more than just a rapper. Over the years, he’s transformed into a media mogul with a reputation for stirring the pot, especially when it comes to feuds with other artists. His Twitter trolling and public beefs have kept fans on their toes for over two decades. Here’s a breakdown of some of 50’s most infamous clashes:

Ja Rule

50 Cent’s most infamous feud is with Ja Rule. The two New York rappers have been at odds since 1999. While Ja once said their issues began during a video shoot, 50’s version of the story involves a robbery in which one of his friends took Ja’s necklace. Over the years, they’ve exchanged insults and even physical confrontations. Ja Rule claimed to have won a fight against 50 in 2004, and their rivalry continues to this day.

G-Unit Members

50 Cent’s feud game isn’t limited to just his rivals; it extends to members of his own crew. After forming G-Unit in 2003, tensions brewed between 50 and fellow G-Unit members. The most notable rift was with Lloyd Banks, sparked by Banks’ reluctance to include Eminem on his solo album. Young Buck’s beef with 50 was even more personal, with accusations of sabotaging Buck’s career and spreading rumors about his sexuality. Buck later blamed 50 for his financial struggles, which led to his forced bankruptcy in 2024.

Rick Ross

Things went south between 50 and Rick Ross in 2008 after a heated exchange at a BET event. 50, always the master of pettiness, went on to target Ross by dating his child’s mother and publishing a tell-all book about him. Even after Ross’s 2018 health scare, 50 couldn’t resist mocking him on social media. Their feud remains fiery, with 50 taunting Ross over album sales in 2023.

Diddy

Diddy and 50 Cent have been locked in a long-standing rivalry since 2006, when 50 dissed Diddy on his track The Bomb. Over the years, 50’s social media posts have often poked fun at Diddy’s legal issues, including his sexual assault cases. 50 even suggested making a documentary about these allegations. The feud has only intensified with 50 questioning Diddy’s sexuality and making jabs at his Ciroc vodka brand.

The Game

50 Cent’s feud with The Game began in 2004, when Game was introduced to G-Unit ahead of his debut album. Their issues escalated when 50 felt that Game’s album was being prioritized over his own. The situation boiled over in 2005 when Game publicly refused to take sides in 50’s beefs, leading 50 to kick him out of G-Unit live on air. The tension led to a shooting outside the radio station. Though they’ve teased a reconciliation, the two rappers continue to clash, especially on social media.

Cam’ron

50 Cent’s beef with Cam’ron kicked off in 2007 during a heated argument on air at a radio station. The tension was sparked by 50’s comments about Koch Records, which Cam’ron represented. Though their feud seemed to cool off over the years, the two rappers reconciled in 2016 when they shared a laugh together on Instagram.

Jay-Z

50 Cent’s conflict with Jay-Z began in 1999, when 50 released How to Rob, taking shots at several rappers, including Jay. The rivalry flared up again in 2009 when 50 accused Jay of having a “king complex.” He also criticized Jay’s 4:44 album, calling it “golf course music.” Despite their history, the two have occasionally appeared to bury the hatchet, but 50’s jabs at Jay persist.

Lil Wayne

In the early 2000s, 50 Cent wasn’t a fan of Lil Wayne. He dissed Wayne in interviews and even released a track called Part Time Lover, mocking Wayne’s guest features. The rivalry continued with 50 calling Wayne a “junkie” in 2009. However, after Wayne’s health scare in 2012, 50 wished him well, and in 2023, expressed interest in collaborating with the rapper.

Nas

50 Cent’s relationship with Nas started as a supportive one, with Nas even inviting 50 to tour with him in 1999. But in 2002, their friendship soured over a feature on Jennifer Lopez’s song I’m Gonna Be Alright, where 50’s verse was replaced by Nas. 50’s diss track Piggy Bank targeted Nas, and the two exchanged insults for years. However, by 2014, they made amends, and in 2023, 50 even supported Nas’ latest work.

