DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s Classic ‘Parents Just Don’t Understand’ Shaped Hip Hop’s Golden Era

Will Smith, on right, and DJ Jazzy Jeff at the 2002 NBA All Star "Read To Achieve" celebration at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pa. 2/9/02

Hip-hop took a new turn on February 17, 1988, when DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince, better known today as Will Smith, dropped “Parents Just Don’t Understand.” Their game-changing song went on to win the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance the following year.

“Rap music is not just a music. Rap music is a subculture: hip-hop. It’s a style of dress, an attitude, a look, a language. It’s more than just music,” said The Fresh Prince to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The song samples the “I Dream of Jeannie” theme. It made it to number 96 on VH1’s greatest hip-hop songs list. It later found its way into movies like “The Parent Trap,” “Malibu’s Most Wanted,” and “Jersey Girl.”

After hitting the scene in 1986, their debut album “Rock the House” moved 600,000 copies. Their next album, “He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapper,” went double platinum, showing they weren’t just a one-hit wonder.

Smith’s natural charm in music videos – especially “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and “I Think I Could Beat Mike Tyson” – caught the eye of TV producers. This paved the way for his starring role in “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

The song connected with listeners through its relatable stories about uncomfortable school shopping trips and sneaking out with the family car. Kids loved it. Parents chuckled. Everyone was hooked.

By keeping their content clean and playful, the pair showed how hip-hop could capture mainstream attention. Their unique style helped open the door for rap music on pop radio and MTV.