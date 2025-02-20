Doechii Opens Up About Overcoming Dark Times and Embracing Her Power

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Doechii attends Spotlight: Doechii at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on December 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

In a powerful new cover story with The Cut, rapper Doechii opened up about how she overcame a dark period in her life when she was in sixth grade. “I don’t want to get super-dark,” Doechii told the outlet. “I was getting bullied so bad that I was thinking about killing myself.”

At her lowest point, she had a realization that shifted everything. “I realized, ‘Oh, f—, I’m gonna kill myself and then I’m gonna be the only one dead.’ The bullies aren’t gonna be with me, and everything they said is not coming with me either,” she explained. “I would just be gone.”

That thought sparked something inside her. “And then I was like, ‘F— that!'” she recalled. “‘F— that s—! I’m not going for that!’ And this wash of peace came over me, and I received ‘I am Doechii.’”

To her, it felt like a message straight from God, so she wrote it down. “But it was more like this feeling of — ‘I made a choice, a decision. I am the most important character in this movie. This is my motherf—ing movie,'” she said.

Beyond her personal journey, Doechii also spoke about the power of honesty in music, pointing to Lauryn Hill as a major influence. “The feeling that I have when I listen to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is the same feeling I want some other Black little girl to have when she listens to me,” she shared. “And in order for her to have that feeling, I have to talk about my feelings.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or visit 988lifeline.org.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.