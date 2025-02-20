Ne-Yo Adds Fourth Partner to Polyamorous Group, Hits Back at Critics

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 15: Ne-Yo takes the stage at Nelly’s Black and White Ball on December 15, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Phillip Hamer Photography/Getty Images)

In December, R&B singer Ne-Yo welcomed dancer Bri into his growing circle of girlfriends through Instagram. She joins Bella, Arielle Hill, and Phoenix in this unconventional arrangement.

“Them: ‘NEYO WE DON’T APPROVE OF YOUR RELATIONSHIP!!’ FUN FACT: I DON’T CARE,” fired back the singer on Instagram.

Social media posts show Bri hanging out with the other partners. The group went public with photos and videos on Instagram just weeks ago. Instead of putting boundaries in place, Ne-Yo welcomes new partners when genuine connections develop. This shows a change from his past, especially compared to his failed marriage to Crystal Renay after cheating allegations came up.

Not everyone believes it’s genuine. Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, a life coach, spots potential warning signs. She questions if this setup covers up cheating rather than true consensual non-monogamy.

Recent social media shows all four women hanging out together. Ne-Yo insists everyone’s happy, shrugging off critics. He describes his move to non-traditional relationships as personal growth. While supporting different relationship styles, he gets that traditional marriage works for others.

As Ne-Yo defends alternative relationships, his lifestyle sparks bigger conversations about modern love. He keeps pushing back against those who doubt his choices.

