Playboi Carti’s ‘I Am Music’ Album Nears Release Amid Billboard Teasers and Fan Frenzy

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

New billboard signs showed up across Los Angeles and Miami with mysterious “Music Is Coming” messages from Playboi Carti, hinting at his highly-awaited “I Am Music” release.

Keeping his trademark “ALL RED” marketing approach, the cryptic displays don’t show a release date. This new tease comes after months of fan theories and guessing.

Things heated up when Kai Cenat gave an unexpected mention to Carti at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards. The rapper quickly responded with an Instagram post, hinting Cenat’s comments changed his release plans.

Producer Cardo shared info about the album’s musical inspiration last September. “The sonics of DJ Toomp, DJ Paul, Juicy J, The Legendary Traxster and even the aesthetic of John Carpenter’s movies as influences,” said Cardo to Billboard.

Fans got a sneak peek when Carti dropped five new tracks during his high-energy Rolling Loud Miami show in December 2024. It was the first real preview since he first announced the album.

Though Timberland confirmed the album was finished in September 2024, and Carti himself told Billboard it would drop by year’s end, the music never came out.

After three years of silence, angry fans started an online petition asking streaming platforms to ban the artist until he releases the album. The waiting game goes back to 2022, with only random updates here and there.

Despite Carti’s solid promise to his German fans at Splash Festival in August 2024, people in the industry now suggest it might drop in 2025.