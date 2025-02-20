Robeson County Traffic Deaths Drop 36 Percent With New Safety Emphasis

Traffic deaths fell sharply in Robeson County last year. Only 42 people died in 2024, down significantly from 66 deaths in 2023, according to a new report from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Mobility & Safety Division reported a 38 percent decrease in deadly crashes across the county. Deaths from speeding also went down, making up 21 percent of crashes in 2024 compared to 29 percent the year before.

Grady Hunt – the area representative on the N.C. Board of Transportation – set up a task force in 2018 to improve safety on the roads in the area; with a goal of no traffic deaths, because they are largely preventable.

“This has been a tremendous turnaround, thanks to the collective efforts of so many of our partners and the people working on our task force,” Hunt said in the release. “But we still have more work to do.”

The county brought back safety classes for first-time seat belt violations instead of paying fines. Deaths from people not wearing seat belts went down significantly — only 14 in 2024 compared to 24 the previous year.

State Traffic Engineer Brian Mayhew noted two areas within the data stand out:

For the third year in a row, the number of fatal crashes that can be attributed to speeding declined to 21 percent last year. It was 29 percent in 2023, and 37 percent in 2022.

For a third consecutive year, the number of people who died in crashes while not wearing a seat belt dropped to 14 last year. It was 24 in 2023, and 30 such deaths in 2022.

“This is a positive trend,” Mayhew said. “We understand drivers sometimes make mistakes, but we do not want those mistakes to become deadly, so we are so pleased more members of the community are wearing seat belts and being cautious.”

rious stakeholders and agencies. The task force plans to receive an update at the next scheduled meeting on March 27. A final report for the safety action plan is expected to be completed later this year.

