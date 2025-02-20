This Day in Hip-Hop & R&B History: February 20

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Rapper Drake accepts Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album for 'Views' onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Feb. 20 is not just any other date in Hip-Hop and R&B history. This date saw celebrated artists sweep awards at the 33rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 1991. Check out these other interesting milestones that happened on Feb. 20.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

We’ve seen a variety of milestones on Feb. 20 including:

1990: Above the Law released their debut studio album, Livin’ Like Hustlers. The album had two hit singles, “Untouchable” and “Murder Rap,” which both reached number one on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs.

At the 33rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, M.C. Hammer won Best Rap Solo Performance, Luther Vandross took home Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male, and Anita Baker won Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female. 1993: Whitney Houston released “I Have Nothing,” her third single from The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album. The song peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Whitney Houston released “I Have Nothing,” her third single from The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album. The song peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. 1996: Jay-Z released “Dead Presidents” as a promotional single for his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. The single charted at number four on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs.

Cultural Milestones

This date has recognized famous birthdays and significant cultural events that have left an indelible mark on the music industry:

1975: Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys was born. He became a leading member of the successful boy band.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Feb. 20 has hosted showstopping performances by legendary Hip-Hop and R&B artists:

1991: M.C. Hammer delivered a flawless performance of his hit single, “U Can’t Touch This,” at the 33rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, leaving the crowd buzzing.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B scene has experienced some highs and lows on this date:

1991: Despite being nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, Public Enemy boycotted the 33rd GRAMMY Awards ceremony, accusing the organizers of bias.

We’ve seen iconic GRAMMY performances and 50 Cent leaving his record company for an independent label on this day. Rihanna was born and we saw new releases from Whitney Houston and Jay-Z.