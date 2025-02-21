A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Joke About Naming Baby No. 3 After Their Lawyer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna want to show their appreciation for lawyer Joe Tacopina. After Tacopina successfully defended Rocky in his high-profile felony shooting trial, the couple jokingly promised to name their next child after him.

In a video interview with Extra posted the day after the three-week trial wrapped in Los Angeles, Tacopina shared the unexpected tribute. “Rihanna and Rocky said to me in the courtroom yesterday, they grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe,’” the attorney recalled with a smile.

If they follow through, little A$AP Joe Mayers would join big brothers RZA, 2, and Riot, 1. And considering what was at stake, it’s no surprise that Rocky and Rihanna are feeling extra grateful. The rapper had been facing up to 24 years in prison over allegations that he fired a gun twice at former friend A$AP Relli in November 2021, leading to two felony assault charges.

But when the not guilty verdict was read, Rocky didn’t just breathe a sigh of relief—he bolted from the defendant’s stand, jumped over a courtroom railing, and wrapped Rihanna in a huge hug. “THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE! THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!” Rihanna wrote on her Instagram Stories shortly after.

Tacopina, who witnessed the moment up close, was just as stunned by Rocky’s reaction. “I look to my right, he’s gone … he was just gone,” the lawyer told Extra, laughing. “I said to my partner, ‘Did he leave?’ … And I see him on top of Rihanna… I couldn’t process quickly enough.”

And if “A$AP Joe” wasn’t already honored enough, Rocky gave him that nickname himself outside the courthouse after the ruling. The bond between the lawyer and the power couple runs deep—so much so that Tacopina even found himself babysitting RZA while Rihanna prepped for her Super Bowl halftime show.

“All of a sudden, Rocky said, ‘Can you just take care of a baby? I’m getting a pedicure,’” Tacopina recalled. “There was a different type of relationship with him than with most clients.”

