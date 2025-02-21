Bladen County Discourages Balloon Releases With New Resolution

Balloon releases are now discouraged in Bladen County after a new resolution was recently passed.

A new rule in Bladen County discourages people from letting helium balloons float into the sky, marking an important step to protect the environment.

The Bladen County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution recently discouraging the release of balloons as a means of celebration or rememberance.

“The Bladen County Board of Commissioners is committed to the protection of the environment, public health and overall well-being of its residents. In recognition that the release of helium balloons is hazardous to wildlife, marine life and ecosystems, it is resolved by the Bladen County Board of Commissioners that the release of helium balloons is strongly discouraged.”

In North Carolina, the county is discouraging this celebration practice because it endangers wildlife. After release, these balloons end up in natural areas where animals think they’re food or get caught in the strings.

This new rule is part of a larger effort to keep parks and waters clean. Through education and clear guidelines, officials hope to reduce litter and protect local wildlife.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.