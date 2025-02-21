DJ Khaled & Tekashi 6ix9ine Receive Creepy Coffins at Florida Homes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: DJ Khaled attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

DJ Khaled just became the latest celebrity to get a mysterious and eerie black coffin delivered to his Florida home—only days after Tekashi 6ix9ine received one at his own mansion, TMZ reports.

According to a police report obtained by the outlet, Khaled’s unsettling package showed up last Saturday at his Miami residence. Two people arrived in a truck, telling a security guard they were with a delivery company. After getting the green light, they drove onto Khaled’s property and left the coffin right outside his gate.

What made it even creepier? The coffin apparently had “RIP OVO” and “RIP Drake” written in white letters, along with an upside-down cross. Before taking off, police say the two individuals knelt down and prayed in front of it. The security guard later had the coffin destroyed and thrown in the trash.

This wasn’t the first bizarre coffin delivery in Florida that week. Just two days earlier, Tekashi 6ix9ine had a nearly identical casket show up outside his home—delivered by two men in a Tesla. Like Khaled’s, it had messages scrawled on it, including “RIP King Von.” Tekashi had a well-known feud with Von, who was shot and killed in Atlanta in 2020.

Despite the eerie similarities between the two incidents, TMZ reports that the Miami Beach PD and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office don’t seem interested in tracking down who’s behind the coffin deliveries.

