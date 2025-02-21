DJ Mustard: The Versatile Producer Behind Viral Hits and Iconic Collaborations

In 2011, “Rack City” climbed to number 7 on Billboard’s Hot 100, giving DJ Mustard his first major breakthrough in mainstream music.

His unique “ratchet music” sound defined West Coast hip-hop’s feel throughout the early-to-mid 2010s. The beats hit hard with clean synths, snappy hand claps, and his trademark echoing “hey!” call-out.

For Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” album, Mustard’s production set social media buzzing with “tv off.” He’s broken through genre boundaries too, creating smooth melodies for pop superstar Mariah Carey’s “With You.”

One of his earlier hits came in 2014 with Tinashe’s smash “2 On.” His touch works wonders for both established artists and newcomers – just look at British singer Ella Mai’s success with “Trip.”

YG’s success can be traced back to Mustard’s early production on mixtapes and the groundbreaking “My Krazy Life” album. Following Nipsey Hussle’s death, he paid tribute by producing one final song.

In R&B, his work with Jhene Aiko mixes modern sounds with classic soul vibes. When Mustard’s beats drop in the club, everyone recognizes that distinctive groove.

While other producers follow trends, Mustard moves easily between mainstream and underground worlds. New producers study his methods, but he keeps evolving as music continues to change.