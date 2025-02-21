Dunkin’ Drops Extra Charge for Plant-Based Milk: What to Know

Dunkin’ is making a major change that could save customers money! The popular coffee chain is following in Starbucks’ footsteps by eliminating the extra charge for plant-based milk, according to multiple reports.

Starting March 5, Dunkin’ customers can enjoy dairy alternatives in their drinks at no additional cost, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts-based company confirmed in a report from USA TODAY.

“This will allow guests visiting any Dunkin’ location to enjoy traditional dairy or alternative dairy options in any beverage without an additional charge,” they told the outlet.

The decision was made in response to customer feedback, the company said.

With this move, all of the five largest coffee chains in the U.S.—Starbucks, Dunkin’, Dutch Bros, Tim Hortons, and Scooter’s—will have dropped their upcharges for non-dairy milk in just over three months, according to the Center for Responsible Food Business. This shift impacts more than 29,000 coffee shop locations nationwide, the organization, which promotes ethics in the food industry, said.

Dunkin’s decision also follows legal action. A class action lawsuit was filed on Dec. 26, 2023, in the U.S. District Court in Northern California, seeking $5 million in damages on behalf of several Dunkin’ customers who requested non-dairy milk.

The lawsuit claimed that Dunkin’ made $250 million in revenue between 2018 and 2023 by charging extra for dairy-free options. It argued that there is “no material difference between the price of lactose-containing milks and the price of Non-Dairy Alternatives.”

Attorneys for 10 plaintiffs—who are either lactose intolerant or have milk allergies—argued that the surcharge amounted to discrimination and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

However, on May 31, 2024, the court ruled in favor of Dunkin’ and dismissed the case, court records show. The plaintiffs filed an amended class action complaint on Dec. 11, 2024, after the court determined Dunkin’ was “not responsible for this matter.”

Dunkin’ responded by filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit again, stating that the plaintiffs failed to “cure any of the deficiencies that led this Court to dismiss their initial complaint.”

