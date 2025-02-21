North Carolina Has One of the Most Beautiful Mansions in America

Visiting a decades old mansion or historic home can really make for an exciting getaway, and North Carolina has some unique ones. When it comes to great travel destinations, visiting a mansion or historic home isn’t always the first thing that comes to mind. Walking into a mansion from yesteryear is really like taking a step back in time. It’s a thrilling experience, and you really feel like a piece of history when you’re visiting an old mansion. Now, one North Carolina mansion has been named one of the best in the entire country.

North Carolina Spot Crowned a Great Visit

The travel experts at Reader’s Digest have put together a story about the best mansions across America. In the article, they specifically looked at the most unique mansions across the country. “Some are national landmarks or official political residences, while others are private homes—and a few might even be up for sale right now,” they state, adding that if you have “a few million to spare,” you might as well go for it. Either way, these homes have incredible history and are considered some of the most recognizable in the country.

So, which Michigan mansion made the cut? It’s the the Biltmore Estate, a very Biltmore Estate is a historic house museum and tourist attraction in Ashville. “You can see another example of the Vanderbilt family legacy at the Biltmore Estate,” Reader’s Digest notes, adding that the “elegant (and massive) 250-room chateau in the French Renaissance style was completed in 1895 for George and Edith Vanderbilt, who enjoyed 35 bedrooms, 43 bathrooms and 65 fireplaces.” That’s a lot of fireplaces.

So, what exactly makes a home a mansion? You could be living in one and not even know it. According to Smith & Associates Real Estate, “The typical real estate definition of a mansion is a home that offers at least 5,000 square feet of space and at least five to six bedrooms.” Plus, Realtor.com says a mansion is simply “a mansion is a large and impressive house: the large house of a wealthy person.” In addition to having lots of bedrooms, Realtor adds that a mansion has entertainment facilities, leisure space, lavish grounds and superlative building materials and finishes. That makes sense, and a lot of mansions that I’ve heard about over the years even have full-sized basketball courts or movie theaters inside. How amazing, right?

What really makes a house a home, of course, is love. So, if you’re getting some house envy by thinking about the gigantic mansions out there, just remember that a true home is filled with love, no matter the size.

