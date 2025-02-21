This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 21

Feb. 21 has hosted events that have influenced the evolution of Hip-Hop and R&B, from groundbreaking singles and album releases to unforgettable performances and cultural moments. One industry figure born on this day is Savannah rapper Duwap Kaine, born in 2002. The up-and-coming star is known for his various projects, including “Underdog,” “Bad Kid from the 4,” “Faith Like Esther,” and “After the Storm.” Other artists whose birthdays fall on this date include rapper and singer-songwriter charlieonafriday (2003) and Indiana rapper Kid Quill (1994).

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many culture-defining hit singles and albums have been released on this date over the years:

1995: DJ Quick’s third album, Safe + Sound was released. It would go on to peak at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

This day marks the anniversaries of various events that have impacted the landscape of Hip-Hop and R&B:

1990: German R&B duo Milli Vanilli won a GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist at the 32nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. However, the Recording Academy revoked the award after the band members admitted they didn’t sing on their album.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Feb. 21 has witnessed some groundbreaking performances and recordings that have shaped the evolution of the Hip-Hop and R&B industry:

1968: R&B and soul singer Otis Redding debuted on the U.K. Singles Chart with the posthumously released single “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay.” The song peaked at No. 3 on the chart and is certified three times platinum in the U.K.

