Transformer Company in Hoke County Adding 217 New Jobs, $102.5 Million Investment

Pennsylvania Transformer Technology LLC will pour $102.5 million into building two plants in Hoke County, bringing 217 new jobs to the area.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein announced the expansion and new jobs, with employees making an average salary of $64,949, more than Hoke County’s current average wage of $42,659.

The two facilities, spanning 300,000 square feet, will be built at the Hoke County industrial park.

“PTT’s expansion is an outstanding economic development win for Hoke County and the entire state of North Carolina,” said Gov. Stein. “North Carolina is home to the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast and a central East Coast location, setting up our rural communities for more success.”

The expansion helps address transformer supply chain issues by increasing U.S. production. PTT, headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, makes power and distribution transformers needed for utilities and clean energy projects.

“We built our first factory in Hoke County, North Carolina back in 1992 and have been proudly manufacturing power transformers in this community for over 30 years,” said Sandeep Chakravarty, President of PTT. “We are thrilled to further invest in and expand our operations in Hoke County. This new state-of-the-art facility will not only enhance our production capacity, it will provide economic benefits to the community by creating additional well-paying, high-quality jobs and more broadly, contribute to the country’s economic growth and the energy transition.”

The state is supporting the project with an $800,000 performance grant from the One North Carolina Fund, provided local matching funds come through.

