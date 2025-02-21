Voletta Wallace, Mother of The Notorious B.I.G., Passes Away at 72

NEW YORK - JANUARY 07: Producer Voletta Wallace attends the premiere of "Notorious" at the AMC Lincoln Square on January 7, 2009 in New York City.

The hip-hop world is mourning the loss of Voletta Wallace, the mother of legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G. TMZ reports that she passed away Friday morning in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac confirmed her death, stating that she was in hospice care and died of natural causes.

Voletta was more than just Biggie’s mom—she was the guardian of his legacy. After his tragic murder in 1997, she took charge of his estate, ensuring his wealth was passed down to his family, including his daughter, T’yanna Wallace. She celebrated her son’s accomplishments, proudly watching as he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her Instagram was filled with posts about his foundation, streaming milestones, tribute concerts, and pop culture nods to his influence.

Even in her final years, Voletta wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. In May 2024, after Rolling Stone published an explosive article about music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and his alleged history of abuse, she shared her thoughts. The article included interviews with dozens of Combs’ former friends and colleagues, covering accusations of violence—most notably against singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. It also touched on Combs’ reported jealousy over the friendship between Biggie (born Christopher Wallace) and Tupac Shakur.

On May 30, Rolling Stone published an interview with Voletta, where she reacted to the disturbing allegations. “I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video],” she said, referring to recently surfaced footage of Combs assaulting Ventura in 2016. “I pray that he apologizes to her.”

A retired teacher, Voletta didn’t hold back her disappointment in the Bad Boy Records founder, making it clear how she’d feel if she ever saw him again. “I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that,” she stated. “Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

She also urged Combs to make amends, especially with his own mother. “He needs to apologize to his mother,” she said. “I hope to God he sits her down and spills his guts and apologizes to her.”

Voletta Wallace leaves behind a lasting impact—not just as Biggie’s mother, but as a fierce protector of his legacy and a woman unafraid to speak her truth.

